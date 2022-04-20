Advertisement

Big spike in outages reported for Verizon, other carriers see smaller spikes

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.

According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. central time.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports of outages from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appear to be declining as of 4:15 p.m.

The site is also showing spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users are reporting.

This graphic shows the spikes in outage reports downdetector.com has received from about 2 p.m....
This graphic shows the spikes in outage reports downdetector.com has received from about 2 p.m. CST to 4 p.m. on April 20, 2020.(Source: DownDetector.com)

According to CNET, Verizon says its engineers are aware of the problem and have been working to resolve the issue.

Most of the outage reports are coming from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado, appear to be most affected, but some users in Louisiana are reporting having trouble as well.

If you are one of the Verizon users having trouble, you can report it by going here.

Non-Verizon users can report problems here.

The cause of the problem was unclear at the time of this report.

