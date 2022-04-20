Man on trial for child sex crimes found dead in truck

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man who was supposed to be in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning (April 20) was found dead on a country road the same day.

The body of Randal Hawkins, 63, of Dekalb, Texas was found in a vehicle parked on County Road 3202 in Dekalb, Texas.

Dispatchers got the call at 7:33 a.m. regarding someone having medical issues, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and LifeNet ambulance responded to the scene.

Investigators determined that Hawkins had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. A 9mm handgun was found next to him.

Hawkins was the defendant in an ongoing trial in Bowie County, charging him with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The trial was scheduled to resume April 20.

