In the Kitchen: Honey-roasted carrots with Chef Teats!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to serve up Honey-Roasted Carrots!

3 servings

Ingredients

6 whole carrot, or chopped (if you prefer bite-sized pieces), peeled with tips and ends cut off

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC).

2. In a medium casserole dish, evenly coat the carrots in butter, honey, salt, and pepper.

3. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

4. Enjoy!

