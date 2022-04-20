Advertisement

In the Kitchen: Honey-roasted carrots with Chef Teats!

In the Kitchen: Honey-roasted carrots with Chef Teats!
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to serve up Honey-Roasted Carrots!

3 servings

Ingredients

6 whole carrot, or chopped (if you prefer bite-sized pieces), peeled with tips and ends cut off

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC).

2. In a medium casserole dish, evenly coat the carrots in butter, honey, salt, and pepper.

3. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

4. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash in Winnsboro, La.
NELA school bus crashes with children on board
Big spike in outages reported for Verizon, other carriers see smaller spikes
49 people arrested in Franklin Parish narcotics roundup
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Lake D'Arbonne water rescue
Emergency responders rescue fisherman on Lake D’Arbonne

Latest News

Manhunt underway after man fatally stabs coworker at Northeast La. poultry plant
Manhunt underway after man fatally stabs coworker at Northeast La. poultry plant
Swartz woman recovering after tornado hits without warning
Swartz woman recovering after tornado hits without warning
Manhunt underway after fatal stabbing at Foster Farms
Manhunt underway after fatal stabbing at Foster Farms
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
Fifth arrest in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
Mike Tillman
Deadly stabbing at Northeast La. poultry was over a cigarette, man says