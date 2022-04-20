In the Kitchen: Honey-roasted carrots with Chef Teats!
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to serve up Honey-Roasted Carrots!
3 servings
Ingredients
6 whole carrot, or chopped (if you prefer bite-sized pieces), peeled with tips and ends cut off
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons honey
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC).
2. In a medium casserole dish, evenly coat the carrots in butter, honey, salt, and pepper.
3. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
4. Enjoy!
