Experts say there are not enough affordable homes in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The housing market in Monroe is doing great but experts say there’s a problem.

The Monroe Housing Authority said many people want to become homeowners, but there is a lack of affordable homes to purchase, making the market extremely competitive. Plus, some may lack knowledge or education when it comes to buying a home. This could lead to some people renting a home for their entire lives.

“This is more of a rental community, there are a lot of property owners that have their homes for rent or renting their properties. And they don’t have a big pool of homes. That is a challenge, you can’t build them fast enough,” said the Executive Director at Monroe Housing Authority.

Smart said the area is over-saturated with rental properties. Plus, realtor Harrison Lilly said first-time homeowners are buying up what little affordable housing there is in the area.

“There is not enough affordable housing in our area, buyer desirability, millennials are buying these things up left and right so under 200,00 is a super hot market no matter where the interest rates go in my opinion,” said Lilly.

Northeast Realtors of Louisiana said they are 637 active residential listings with an average price of $259,792. Smart said some people aren’t becoming homeowners because they just don’t know how to.

“They don’t know the process of how to become a homeowner or they believe they can’t be because they feel like their past credit problems will haunt them and they don’t know how to get it repaired,” said Smart.

Smart said some people just choose to stay a renter because homeownership feels far-fetched but he said if we had more home-ownership in the city it would benefit everyone.

“I think everybody benefits, the community benefits from it, the city, and the individual, it’s just a win for everyone,” said Smart.

The Housing Authority offers classes to people who qualify, to teach them the steps to becoming a homeowner. This Saturday, April 23, the city of Monroe is having a housing expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monroe Convention Center. People who want to buy a home can talk to financial partners, realtors, and developers to learn how to make homeownership a reality.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.