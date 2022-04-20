Advertisement

El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce presents 2022 Annual Meeting

El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce presents 2022 Annual Meeting
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The Eldorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Annual Meeting Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, Keynote Speaker Rex Nelson expressed the importance of broadband internet in rural areas of the south.

“Now, in this century, you’ve gotta have broadband to do your work. People are working from home now. So, there’s nothing more important than any state in the region - Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi can do than get broadband into rural areas. So, that’s gonna save the rural south eventually,” said Nelson.

After Nelson wrapped up his keynote session, Greg Withrow, the chamber’s Chairman of the Board, awarded chamber member Janice Hicks Ambassador of the Year. Withrow says Hicks is always looking to help out, recruit new members and tell people about the benefits of being a chamber member and an ambassador.

Nelson explained more of the key points from his session at the annual meeting to KNOE’s Kenya Ross.

“One of the things we’re seeing is that large parts of rural America are losing population. And, you have certain places like El Dorado that get it. They are doing the right thing to try to stem that kind of population loss. They’re focusing on their public schools, they’re focusing on quality of life amenities, they’re focusing on downtown redevelopments; so, I was really thanking these people for doing it right.” Nelson explained.

Nelson says as he travels around the region, he can point to El Dorado as a community that sets a good example.

