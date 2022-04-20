The death rate in premature birth is 50% higher among black women

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report card is giving Lousiana an “F” in pre-mature pregnancies in African American women. The report highlights the difference in the death rate among races, the development of policies, and infant health care during pre-mature birth.

“The preterm birth death rate is 50% higher for black women compared to white women. It will always be for the same reasons, implicit bias and structural racism. Implicit bias starts to change how we as healthcare deliver care,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, the Louisiana Department of Health Pregnancy Association Mortality Review.

She says some policies are in place to stop black women from getting quality care and black women can do their part by building a relationship with their providers. Bell says hemorrhaging and hypertension are high-risk factors that could lead to death after giving birth.

“And depending on your risk level there are some things I should have in place. So for example, if you’re at high risk of hemorrhaging I should already have blood available for you in case you bleed. If you are at low risk I should have easy access to medication,” said Bell.

She says the state reviews maternal death from the time of pregnancy until a year after giving birth and within the following year, homicide was one of the leading causes of death.

“Our three leading causes in Louisiana are homicide, motor vehicle collision, and substance use disorder, but because we are reviewing a year after pregnancy it’s really a reflection of what’s happening in society,” said Bell.

Experts say the company is working to reduce the death rate by 50 percent in the next five years, by providing quality care for everyone.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.