Business soaring at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business is soaring at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. Attendance is up 20 percent. Their revenue is also up a little over 40 percent since this time last year. Clearly, attendees must be enjoying themselves.

“We came out today. It’s a beautiful day out here and my little one is out of school today and we just said we’re gonna go do something outside,” said Krystal Farnell.

“We just got stuck at home so my grandmother said, ‘let’s go to the zoo’ so, we heard about it and we just wanted to come to check it out,” said Gemi Robinson.

The general curator at the zoo, Lisa Taylor, says they’re elated to see attendance on the rise.

“It’s because everybody is getting out and touring because COVID is pretty low right and also our school groups have come back to the zoo again and they’ve been doing great field trips out here,” Taylor said.

Taylor says they got a new exhibit back in September that people are finally taking advantage of due to the warmer weather and covid subsiding.

“We feel like the budgie exhibit is a big attraction also, which is helping our attendance.”

The budgie exhibit allows you to have an up-close encounter feeding the birds.

Taylor says some people come to the zoo just to do this.

“We went into the birdcage where you held the stick and they come up and eat up on your hands.”

But the hands-on interaction doesn’t stop there. Pretty soon you’ll also be able to feed the tortoises inside of their exhibit.

Taylor also attributes the recent success to Mayor Friday Ellis’ administration.

“We have a brand new parking lot out front that visitors have been commenting on and we had a facelift to the front of the zoo to new landscaping.”

And visitors are noticing the progress.

“It’s a lot cleaner and there are just more things that are being offered so we’ve really enjoyed the improvements and things.”

Taylor says the zoo also received a grant to expand their Louisiana purchase gardens. where they plan to have an interactive alligator exhibit where you can actually feed them.

