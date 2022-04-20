Emergency responders rescue fisherman on Lake D’Arbonne

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Emergency responders have rescued someone on Lake D’Arbonne.

According to Cade Nolan of Farmerville PD, it started on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. He says residents from the Dozier Creek subdivision heard what sounded like a man in distress in the lake. They found him floating 150 yards from the bank. Due to high winds and the waves being so big, they only caught glimpses of the man floating. They contacted emergency services. Farmerville police, fire rescue, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries all responded.

UPSO launched a boat and with the help of another fishing boat out there, they were able to get to the man. They got him and brought him back to shore.

He was treated by Pafford Ambulance and taken to Union General Hospital in Farmerville where’ he’s being treated for hypothermia.

Nolan said the 37-year-old man had been fishing in the channel of Lake D’Arbonne, 400 yards from where he was located. The weather got rough and waves overtook his boat.

He had his life jacket on but couldn’t do anything due to the waves.

D'Arbonne Water Rescue (Source: Farmerville PD)

