15th Annual Wine Over Water fundraiser is April 21

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 15th Annual Wine Over Water fundraiser is Thursday, April 21st. Cork Pull is back by popular demand! With more than 50 bottles of wine up for grabs, guests can purchase a cork for $25 and take home a mystery bottle of wine. No wines are valued at less than $25, but many are worth more. The Cork Pull is another way to support the ULM Alumni Association.

Bridge Ticket includes food sampling from many local restaurants, wine tasting provided by Southern Glazer’s, beer tasting provided by Marsala Beverage, a commemorative wine glass, boat rides from B&L Marine on Bayou DeSiard, and live entertainment by the No Idea Band. Bridge party parking will be available at Fant Ewing, Activities Center, Bayou Pointe**

The Patron Party will be held prior to Wine Over Water Bridge Party from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m in the ULM Library, 7th Floor. Patron Party Tickets include complimentary hors d’oeuvres, event wine glasses, and attendance to the Wine Over Water Bridge Party event. Entertainment will be provided. Patron Party parking will be available at Strauss Hall**

PARKING INFORMATION

**Bridge Party parking will be available at Fant Ewing, ULM Activities Center, Bayou Pointe**

**Patron Party parking will be available at Strauss Hall & back of ULM Library**

Parking shuttles will run 7p-8p and 10p-11p

