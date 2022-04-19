Zoo Buddies: Flying Squirrel

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re talking about southern flying squirrels in today’s Zoo Buddy segment!

Lisa Taylor from the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo said, “Flying squirrels are nocturnal and they’re teeny tiny. These little guys are actually omnivores which means they like to eat plants and seeds and stuff.”

Taylor says they love hanging out in trees.

“They have these tiny claws that hold on super good, like Velcro on the trees, and what they’re known for is this little flap of skin on the side. It’s attached to her wrist and it’s attached to her ankle it’s called the patagia and when they take the leap they don’t actually fly they actually glide and they can glide over 90 meters if need be and their tail is like their little rudder and they have a cool little flat tail and it goes straight up in the air then it kind of turns to the side to direct them in what direction they’re going to go,” Taylor said.

Lisa said this squirrel was actually found by someone locally.

“And they were nursing her and actually brought her to the pet store and we got her from the pet store and she has been doing great here,” Taylor said. “Her eyes were actually still closed when we got her I actually took her home and she’s kind of like my little baby and now she is an ambassador animal for the education department,” said Taylor.

There are many other types of flying squirrels, too.

“You know, South America, there are different ones there and there are different ones in Europe, but here in the South, you’re pretty much going to see these southern flying squirrels,” explains Taylor. “And you can tell the difference between the northern flying squirrels and the southern flying squirrels by the color of their belly. Southern flying squirrels have a cream-colored belly and Northern flying squirrels have a grey-colored belly.”

You can visit the zoo every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! While you’re walking around the zoo, you might even have a close encounter with one of the animals when the zookeepers are taking them out for a stroll.

