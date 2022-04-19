Advertisement

St. Francis Foundation Golf Classic

St. Francis Foundation Golf Classic
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Foundation’s Annual Golf Classic and online auction kicks off Friday, April 22nd. This is the Foundation’s 10th anniversary and through just this event over the last 9 years, they’ve raised a total of over $900,000 to give back to the hospital for women’s children’s and critical care services.

This year’s project is the remodel and redesign of our 43 year old NICU that they hope to start next year. The foundation committed to raise $1M toward the estimated $2.5 M project and they are at $857,000. So, this tournament will help them meet or exceed that goal.

The golf tournament is Friday, April 22nd at Bayou Desiard Country Club. Tee times are sold out.

The tennis tournament is Saturday, April 23rd at Bayou Desiard Country Club. Organizers are still taking registrations.

The online auction is Saturday, April 23rd.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash in Winnsboro, La.
NELA school bus crashes with children on board
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Big spike in outages reported for Verizon, other carriers see smaller spikes
49 people arrested in Franklin Parish narcotics roundup

Latest News

Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas facing tough reelection battle
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas facing tough re-election battle
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas facing tough re-election battle
The Monroe Housing Authority said many people want to become homeowners, but there is a lack of...
Experts say there are not enough affordable homes in Monroe
Experts say hemorrhaging and hypertension are the leading causes of death
The death rate in premature birth is 50% higher among black women
Experts say there are not enough affordable homes in Monroe