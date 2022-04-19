St. Francis Foundation Golf Classic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Foundation’s Annual Golf Classic and online auction kicks off Friday, April 22nd. This is the Foundation’s 10th anniversary and through just this event over the last 9 years, they’ve raised a total of over $900,000 to give back to the hospital for women’s children’s and critical care services.

This year’s project is the remodel and redesign of our 43 year old NICU that they hope to start next year. The foundation committed to raise $1M toward the estimated $2.5 M project and they are at $857,000. So, this tournament will help them meet or exceed that goal.

The golf tournament is Friday, April 22nd at Bayou Desiard Country Club. Tee times are sold out.

The tennis tournament is Saturday, April 23rd at Bayou Desiard Country Club. Organizers are still taking registrations.

The online auction is Saturday, April 23rd.

