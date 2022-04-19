Springtime means growth at Landry Vineyards

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s spring in Louisiana and the flowers and plants are growing!

Landry Vineyards in West Monroe said the leaves on the vines started budding out about a week early and they’re growing fast. They won’t harvest until around August, but it’s a welcome sign of growth.

“Quarter of an inch to a half of an inch depending on temperature and water availability and everything, every day and before long those canes will be - in a very short period of time they’ll be two feet long,” says Jeff Landry, owner of Landry Vineyards.

He says they’re fertilizing the crops now, then they’ll move on to suckering the plants and shoot positioning. He says canopy management is one of the most important things to attain for a good crop. He says having just the right amount of sunshine and airflow around the grapes is crucial.

“The concern this time of year is a late frost, fortunately, vines are on a trellis system which means they’re up off the ground of course, and because of the way the hills are laid out the concern is not as great on the south side of New Natchitoches for us,” says Landry.

He says they’ve never lost a crop to a freeze in Ouachita Parish.

