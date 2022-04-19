Advertisement

Northeast Louisiana church crushed by trees on Easter Sunday

By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A church in Concordia Parish is now in shambles after severe weather swept through a rural community on Easter Sunday.

St. John Baptist Church is located in a rural community called Lake St. John, outside of Ferriday city limits.

Bishop Justin Connor of St. John Baptist Church was notified Sunday evening of a few trees that destroyed the church due to the storm. Connor says former church members notified him via text messages.

“For me to come see the building in the shape that it’s in and have to notify other members, even former members that have been by - it’s just been a sad day for us,” said Connor. He told KNOE’s Kenya Ross he’s never experienced a day like today, seeing the damages.

The building sits on Highway 568 and they plan to rebuild St. John Baptist Church.

More photos of interior and exterior damages of the church are pictured below:

