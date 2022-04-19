Advertisement

Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says

A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons' performance. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might assume a quiet environment might be crucial for the steady hands of a surgeon, but a newly published study says listening to music can enhance a surgeon’s performance.

Loud rock music had the most beneficial impact.

The study, conducted by researchers at Germany’s Heidelberg University, tested novice surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures by blasting AC/DC hits like “TNT” and “Highway to Hell.”

Results showed that hard rock significantly improved both the accuracy and speed of tasks performed, particularly when played at a high volume.

“I believe it,” surgical oncologist at Ohio State University Dr. Timothy Pawlik said.

Pawlik says he listens to all kinds of music in the operating room.

“Everything from country to pop to hard rock to Christian,” he said.

Pawlik believes there is a very “therapeutic nature to music” for both caregivers and patients.

He likes to have the music on pretty loudly while in the operating room.

“I want to make sure people don’t have the impression they’re at a rock concert,” Pawlik said. “But yeah, I play some hard rock in the operating room.”

If you are scheduled for a procedure soon, you might consider urging your surgeon to rock out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash in Winnsboro, La.
NELA school bus crashes with children on board
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Big spike in outages reported for Verizon, other carriers see smaller spikes
49 people arrested in Franklin Parish narcotics roundup

Latest News

DJ Williams, 9, fell at school, and his finger was taken off in the process, according to the...
Boy, 9, loses finger in fall at school, family says
The family’s attorney says they were only told the 9-year-old boy had a “gash,” but it ended up...
Family: 9-year-old boy's finger amputated after fall at school
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas facing tough reelection battle
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas facing tough re-election battle
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas facing tough re-election battle
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate