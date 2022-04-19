Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Hot Springs police have identified persons of interest following the inactivation of an Amber Alert for a missing teen.

According to Hot Springs Police Officer Omar Cervants, 17-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

She was found alone but he didn’t say where she was found.

Hot Springs police said they were interviewing her Tuesday afternoon.

This Amber Alert began when Case left work at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18.

According to Tuesday’s news release, she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when an unknown white female asked if she could use Case’s phone.

The woman claimed she was “lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.”

The woman then said she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to move closer to her car.

While this was going on, ASP said Case’s friend went to get her car parked at a nearby parking garage.

When the friend returned, Case was nowhere to be found.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact Case by phone, ASP said her mother finally got through to her.

According to the news release, Case told her mother “everything is fine,” when a man got on the phone and demanded “$10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.

Officer Cervants said the vehicle was found Tuesday evening and they have persons of interest.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as we get more information.

