Woman killed in head-on crash in Winn Parish

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A crash in Winn Parish has claimed the life of a 22-year-old.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened on April 17, 2022.

In a news release, they said: “On April 17, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road. This crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Daanna Kennedy of Natchitoches.

“The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Hudson of Natchitoches, was northbound on Gum Springs Road. For reasons still under investigation, Hudson’s vehicle crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Cadillac SRX, driven by Kennedy.

“Kennedy, who was not restrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Hudson, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.”

