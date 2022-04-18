Advertisement

MayDaze Freedom Ride & Crawfish Boil

The Maydaze Freedom Ride in Winnsboro is May 21st
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Maydaze Freedom Ride and Crawfish Boil is Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. at Davis Park in Winnsboro Celebrating Armed Forces Day, then ride to Crowville for The Crawfish Boil fundraiser.

The money goes toward the MayDaze Pelican Patriot Memorial Scholarships, The Patriot Guard Riders-locally and nationally, as well as many other local and National Veterans organizations including, but not limited to, the Chennault Military and Aviation Museum, the Blue Star Moms, Wreaths Across America, Warrior Hunts, and local American Legion

Veterans and their families have sacrificed a lot during their service, and many ares till sacrificing and suffering in the years following their service. We aim to help in as many ways through as many groups as possible to see that veterans in need of some type of assistance can receive as much help as can be provided.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposely crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
House fore on Allen Avenue. April 18, 2022
Monroe FD works 3rd house fire in 24 hrs. after pulling man from burning home
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

Latest News

Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified