MayDaze Freedom Ride & Crawfish Boil

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Maydaze Freedom Ride and Crawfish Boil is Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. at Davis Park in Winnsboro Celebrating Armed Forces Day, then ride to Crowville for The Crawfish Boil fundraiser.

The money goes toward the MayDaze Pelican Patriot Memorial Scholarships, The Patriot Guard Riders-locally and nationally, as well as many other local and National Veterans organizations including, but not limited to, the Chennault Military and Aviation Museum, the Blue Star Moms, Wreaths Across America, Warrior Hunts, and local American Legion

Veterans and their families have sacrificed a lot during their service, and many ares till sacrificing and suffering in the years following their service. We aim to help in as many ways through as many groups as possible to see that veterans in need of some type of assistance can receive as much help as can be provided.

