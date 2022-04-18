Advertisement

Justices reject states’ appeal over tax deductions cap for state, local taxes

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

The lawsuit had previously been dismissed by lower courts. It argued that the Republican-led tax law, signed by then-President Donald Trump, unfairly singled out high-tax states in which Democrats predominate.

The law caps a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, at $10,000. The lawsuit claimed that lawmakers crafted the provision to target Democratic states, interfering with the states’ constitutionally granted taxing authority.

Legislation to raise the cap has passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposely crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
House fore on Allen Avenue. April 18, 2022
Monroe FD works 3rd house fire in 24 hrs. after pulling man from burning home
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

Latest News

A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against...
Expert confirms Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head in independent autopsy
Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids’ deaths
The woman and her husband face numerous charges, including first-degree murder, in connection...
Lori Daybell refuses to enter plea on charges related to children's deaths
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe