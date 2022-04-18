BBB hosts free shred event in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - BBB and OSS On-Site Secure Shredding Premier Plaza Management are holding a free (10 Boxes or less) shred event Friday, April 22nd. It’s from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at 1900 N19th – Premier Plaza REAR Parking Lot Monroe LA, 71201. Enter and Exit on Hudson Circle for drive through.

Tax returns, bank statements, utility bills, pay stubs, junk mail, medical records and more are all are targets of identity thieves if not disposed of correctly. Here are the reasons why paper shredding protects you and provides value to you and your organization.

Why shredding confidential information is essential:

It’s the law. If you own a business, you handle sensitive information, important documents and personal data. In this case shredding paper is more than just something you should do—it’s the law. Not complying with regulations on document security as a business owner can lead to litigation and fines, not to mention damage to your reputation.

It helps prevent identity theft. Whether you own a business or not you’ve got personal information that should be protected and not carelessly put in the trash or recycle bin. Personally identifiable information, or PII, such as account numbers, address, and telephone information are just what someone needs to begin stealing a person’s identity. By destroying paperwork that contains this type of information you’re ensuring it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

It saves money and time. Let’s face it, having your identity stolen is something you don’t want to contend with. Destroying documents with a home office shredder is time-consuming, messy, and frustrating. Outsourcing the job to a professional and accredited paper shredding service makes the job quick and efficient. Ultimately saving you time, money, and peace of mind in the long run.

It’s green. Shredded paper that is placed in the recycling bin is too small for residential recycling facilities and as a result it ends up in the landfill. Paper shredded by a professional shredder is completely recyclable as the paper is baled and sent to a mill where it is turned into tissue and toweling products. Keeping paper out of the landfill is beneficial to the earth—an important consideration for future sustainability.

Clear the clutter. Unneeded documents laying around take up space. Hang on to the things you need, but when it’s time to destroy material you’ll be freeing up much-needed space in your home or office.

