9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A nine-year-old passenger died in a single-vehicle accident on Louisiana Hwy 1 on April 17.

A 30-year-old driver from Marksville was traveling southbound on Hwy 1 in a 2002 Ford Escape. For unknown reasons, the driver passed a southbound vehicle, lost control of her vehicle, left the road and struck a utility pole and several trees.

The driver had four juvenile passengers in the vehicle. Three of the four juveniles had moderate injuries and were sent to a hospital for treatment. The nine-year-old passenger had severe injuries. He was sent to a hospital but eventually died from his injuries. The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, who was also wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

