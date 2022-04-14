Ouachita Parish deputies respond to shooting near Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Deputies in Ouachita Parish have responded to the scene of a shooting near Monroe.

Authorities say it happened Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Blackwood Drive in the Tanglewood Heights Community just south of Monroe near Richwood.

According to Major Larry Knight, one victim has been confirmed. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The scene is currently under investigation by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We will have more details as they become available.

