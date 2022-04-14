Neighbors feeling lucky after tree hits their homes

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Jordan family is feeling fortunate after storms uprooted trees that fell close to their home. Neighbors Cynthia Davidson and Terri Jordan experienced a bit of a miracle when storms hit on Tuesday, April 12 at 11 pm.

“About the time we began to get ready to go to sleep, we heard hail and high winds,” said Jordan. “It was like raining hard, then it got calm,” said Davidson.

Both Davison and Jordan said they heard extremely loud winds.

“I said, that doesn’t sound like normal winds,” said Jordan. “And all of a sudden out of nowhere, it sounded like a jet plane was landed on our house,” said Davidson.

Jordan and her family proceeded to take cover.

“My husband had just come out of the bathroom,” said Jordan.

Jordan says shortly after is when trees fell around the home. “We hear here this crash and the tree comes through the bathroom wall,” said Jordan.

Davidson had some damage to a playhouse and her roof. Jordan’s home was the one that had the most damage in their bathroom and their boat.

She said it is more than luck. “We had been praying while we were in the pantry,” said Jordan.

She is grateful that the family is safe and wants to get things back to normal.

“You know, just got a lot of mess to clean up, you know, and repair but we’re thankful that we didn’t get hurt,” said Jordan.

