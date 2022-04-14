Health Benefits of eating eggs with Nutritionist Jen Avis!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk to us about the nutritional benefits, just in time for Easter. Eggs are a healthy and fun way to get into the Easter spirit!

“When you look at what an egg has in it, it has a real punch as far as being healthy,” Avis said.

Take the yolk, for instance.

“There’s good in everything. When you look at the fat in an egg, and that’s what has always been focused is the high cholesterol, it’s only 5g of fat. The cholesterol doesn’t really impact your cholesterol as much and when you look at that type of fat, it doesn’t have a lot of saturated fat. Research has found it doesn’t affect your cholesterol level in and adverse way. When you look at nutritional, you’ve got Vitamin A, D, E, B12 and also Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which are two things that area really good for eye health,” Avis said.

There are so many ways to cook and enjoy them. Take a crack at it today!

