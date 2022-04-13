Advertisement

VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff

A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning. (Source: KABC)
By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California was rescued Wednesday morning after her car went over the side of a cliff in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, rescuers were called to assist a 68-year-old woman whose car went off the side of the road at about 7:20 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known but she was airlifted from the scene in a helicopter for medical attention, according to emergency crews.

Police did not immediately release the details on how the woman’s car ended up at the bottom of the hill.

