Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Ouachita Parish

By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, it happened on Carter Drive and was reported at approximately 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

They say deputies found the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation and will provide updates as they become available.

