Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting disabled teen over four-year period

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled teen for years.(Donald Tong from Pexels via canva)
By KOLN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teen over the course of several years.

KOLN reports Lancaster County deputies were called to a Lincoln-area school on Tuesday following a report from a student who said they’d been sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

Police said the teenager was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, and a search warrant was then produced to inspect a man’s home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the teen explained to investigators that the assaults had been happening over the last three to four years.

Police searched a 53-year-old man’s home before arresting him Tuesday evening. Sheriff Wagner said the man is a convicted felon and had two firearms in his home.

The man was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Wagner said the 53-year-old had been arrested in Texas back in 2005 for indecency with a child but the charge was later dismissed in 2006.

KOLN reports it is not releasing the name of the man arrested to better protect the teen’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies respond to shooting near Monroe
Ouachita Parish Homicide
Update: Teen killed in Ouachita Parish shooting
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children
Bastrop Police Department
Bastrop police no longer operating during late evening and overnight hours
Louisiana State Police Commission
Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures

Latest News

A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.
Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property
In the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv, French forensic experts have joined Ukrainian...
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
This undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department shows Kevin Errol Lewis. Lewis...
Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia may use nuclear weapons as part of its...
Zelenskyy: World should be concerned about Russia's nuke threat