NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northwest Louisiana

First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT
(KALB) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the Shreveport area overnight.

The tornado started at Youree Drive and the LSU-S campus in Shreveport. The NWS is beginning their survey of the area and damage on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes

News Channel 5 will continue to provide more information on this storm as it becomes available.

