Massive tree falls on Monroe home, video shows light pole falling at local restaurant

Chauvin Bayou Market is in Monroe.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Storms that rolled through the Monroe area overnight left a lot of damage in their wake.

A house on Park Avenue in Monroe sustained heavy damage when a tree fell on it. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in that incident.

In another incident, a light pole was blown over at Chauvin Bayou Market in north Monroe. You can see the video above.

As of Wednesday afternoon, much damage had been reported across the ArkLaMiss with more storms on the way. You can see the damage (or upload pictures of your own) by clicking here.

Get the latest forecast by clicking here.

Massive tree fell on a house in Monroe last night. No injuries reported at this time.

Posted by KNOE 8 News on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

