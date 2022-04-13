Advertisement

Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say

Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested Monday after police said he attempted to steal a car from a dealership and then pretended to be a federal marshal.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, dealership employees said Randy Cantwell came into the office asking to look at an Audi on the lot. An employee grabbed the keys and went outside with Cantwell to look at the vehicle.

When the employee told Cantwell he couldn’t test drive the vehicle because it was not ready to be driven, Cantwell told the employee he was going to take the vehicle anyway. Police said he then told the employee that he was a federal marshal and had the power to take the vehicle.

Police said the workers blocked the vehicle in to stop Cantwell from stealing it. When Cantwell realized he was stuck, he walked away from the lot.

Officers arrived and spoke with Cantwell, who provided no verification that he was a federal marshal. Instead, he told officers that he became a federal marshal after former President Donald Trump “enacted martial law.”

Police said Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies respond to shooting near Monroe
Ouachita Parish Homicide
Update: Teen killed in Ouachita Parish shooting
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children
Bastrop Police Department
Bastrop police no longer operating during late evening and overnight hours
Louisiana State Police Commission
Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures

Latest News

A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.
Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property
In the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv, French forensic experts have joined Ukrainian...
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
This undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department shows Kevin Errol Lewis. Lewis...
Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia may use nuclear weapons as part of its...
Zelenskyy: World should be concerned about Russia's nuke threat