Advertisement

Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were found in his home during a search.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida have arrested a former YMCA camp counselor after they say they found images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children at his home.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating Isaac Gabriel Yunes on over 30 child pornography charges.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, detectives conducted a search in his home, where they say they discovered several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his device, as well as items linking Yunes to several Snapchat accounts that have been reported for child sexual abuse. Yunes attempted to destroy his cellphone and denied the allegations, according to detectives.

Police say Yunes worked as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019.

Yunes was taken into custody on April 8 and was transported to the Palm Beach County jail.

Yunes is being charged with possession of child pornography and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information on Yunes is urged by Palm Beach County detectives to call 561-688-4080.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies respond to shooting near Monroe
Ouachita Parish Homicide
Update: Teen killed in Ouachita Parish shooting
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children
Bastrop Police Department
Bastrop police no longer operating during late evening and overnight hours
Louisiana State Police Commission
Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures

Latest News

A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.
Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property
In the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv, French forensic experts have joined Ukrainian...
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
This undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department shows Kevin Errol Lewis. Lewis...
Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia may use nuclear weapons as part of its...
Zelenskyy: World should be concerned about Russia's nuke threat