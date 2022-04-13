Community rallies behind Swartz family after home damaged in potential tornado
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT
Swartz, La. (KNOE) - A community is rallying behind a Swartz family after their home was damaged in a potential tornado on April 12.
Witnesses say it happened just after 6:30PM. They say the storm sounded like a freight train and looked like a tornado.
A tree fell on Billy Nielsen’s home on Turtle Dove drive.
Luckily, his community was there to help.
Click the video to see the story.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.