Zoo Buddies: Gargoyle Geckos!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today’s zoo buddy, the Gargoyle Gecko, is nothing like the animated animal you see in GEICO’s commercials. Our nocturnal pals are from the down under area and have a lot to offer. They’re super sensitive to sounds, can jump up to six feet and experience color shifts.

You can check them out at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The animals start being put into their night houses at 4 p.m.

