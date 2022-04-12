Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

