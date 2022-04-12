Advertisement

State granted four motions in case of Hannah Barker

Baby Levi, Hannah Barker
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker(Photos from Natchitoches PD)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In an April 12 pretrial hearing, the State was granted four motions regarding the trial of Hannah Barker, the Natchitoches mother accused of the July 2018 burning death of her infant son.

Barker faces two charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child younger than 12 years old.

The first of those motions dealt with Article 767 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure, in which the State, in its opening statement, cannot advert to a confession or an incriminating statement made by the defendant unless ruled admissible prior to trial.

Two additional motions pertained to evidence presented during the trial, including cell phone records, the location of cell towers and body camera footage obtained from the Natchitoches Parish Police Department. The Defense said the same evidence will be used to make Barker’s case, as well.

Lastly, the court took up a motion allowing the State to recall witnesses for additional questioning during the trial.

Defense attorney Dhu Thompson did not object to any of the four motions, and Judge Desiree Duhon Dyess granted all motions.

Barker is represented by Thompson, with Cliff Strider as lead prosecutor, alongside Natchitoches District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington.

The next court hearing is set for May 4 at 10 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Ouachita Parish
Courtesy: Ryan Hudson
Community rallies behind Swartz family after home damaged in potential tornado
Tree on House on Park Ave.
Massive tree falls on Monroe home, video shows light pole falling at local restaurant
Lightning over Brunswick Forest (SOURCE: Henry Szwarc)
View + Upload severe weather photos & videos here

Latest News

LIVE: Police hold news conference on deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Lightning and Rainbow in Tensas
VIDEO: Lightning meets Rainbow after severe weather in Northeast Louisiana
Former LSP superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves
Former LSP supt. fails to show up for hearing he was subpoenaed to attend
VIDEO: Lightning meets Rainbow after severe weather in Northeast Louisiana