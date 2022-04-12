Non-profit aims to help NELA youth in foster care

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit aimed at helping foster children opened a new location in the area. The James Samaritan Youth Center is located on North 3rd St. in Monroe. It helps youth ages 14 to 24 transition out of foster care.

The director said when you age out of foster care anywhere from age 18 to 21, there aren’t many resources to help you get on your feet.

“They age out at 18 and they’re just kind of on their own and have to figure life out on their own. And we started this program so they can have a mentor to walk along with life with them and help them figure life out once they age out of the system,” said Jennifer Graves.

Director Jennifer Graves said this is the first service in the area to help youth aging out of foster care.

“It’s very difficult, a lot of them are either in a group home or in a placement where they’re just there temporarily and it’s not an adoptive placement those are the children we’ll be working with,” said Graves.

She said they’ll be providing a safe space, as well as help with physical and financial needs, and life skills like cooking and therapy, but Graves said perhaps the most important service they provide is life coaching.

“A youth and a mentor will work together and go through our training program and they will go through life together as well,” said Graves.

Kim Bigler first founded James Samaritan in Covington when she realized there was a great need for these types of services.

“We can provide the resources if you provide the home, that is a perfect marriage. And that’s what was needed in the foster care system for someone like James Samaritan to be created to take up that gap of space where a lack of resources and lack of relationship exists to the very people who need it the most,” said Bigler.

James Samaritan is looking for volunteers and donations to help the foster youth in the community. Things they are looking for include: appliances, kitchen supplies, a printer, a gaming system, homework supplies, paper goods, snacks, financial donors, and volunteers to mentor.

If you want to help, call them at 318-789-6111 or email them at info@jamessamaritan.org.

