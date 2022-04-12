Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis asks 4th JDC/DA to do their part in reducing violent crime

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is reacting to a violent weekend in Monroe, which saw four separate shootings in the city.

“This weekend was a horrible weekend,” Ellis told KNOE.

Ellis is sounding off on the criminal justice system, which he says played in role in the violence.

“One thing we are tired of is Monroe PD arresting the same individuals time and time again,” Ellis explained.

Ellis is demanding the courts keep violent offenders locked up.

“It’s not our job to be the jury and the judge,” said Ellis. “Our job is to work these cases, patrol these streets, and to put them in front of the folks at the 4th Judicial Court.

Ellis adds light sentences, plea deals, and low bail amounts are putting people at risk.

“When you see somebody in front of you for the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th time,” explained Ellis. “That doesn’t need to equal someone’s death sentence.”

Ellis says he understands that people feel unsafe, but did say that violent crime is down in Monroe.

“Last year, we made progress. That is no means for me to do a victory lap,” explained Ellis. “All of our violent crime across the board is down 20.8%.”

It’s important to note those are internal numbers. The FBI hasn’t published crime statistics for Monroe for 2021.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.