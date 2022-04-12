Feed Your Soul: Taste of India

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Indian cuisine is not the first thing you think of in Louisiana. But in Monroe, there is a great authentic Indian restaurant, Taste of India. The place has great food and a great selection. Many people who go there say it is some of the best Indian food they have had.

“We would go there quite often, but this one here, really stacked up to any of those back home,” says Terry McElroy, a new regular to the restaurant. Being from Tampa, they say this is still one of the best. He says some Indian restaurants get repetitive. “We get the same things, which are nice, but we’ve had things here that we’ve never had there in Tampa.”

The owner at Taste of India, Krishna Thota, likes to keep a variety of items on the menu. “Indian food and Indo-Chinese and some Nepali items most popular like butter chicken, mango chicken, and the biryani, chicken dum biryani, goat dum biryani, very popular vegetable samosa and cauliflower Gobi Manchuria that’s also very good,” says Thota.

Thota enjoys getting people to move out of their comfort zone. “Next time coming, they want a little bit more spicy. I can do the chicken thing, chicken curry things,” said Thota.

In the beginning, it took a little bit for people to get interested in the restaurant. Thota was persistent and remembered what his mother told him. “You love the food customers will come. She teach me, my mommy,” said Thota.

His family comes from a line of restaurant owners, and they still own one back in India. Thota would love to visit but has trouble getting the time to go.“So, I cannot close it. So only me, only the one person running the business,” said Thota. “So, I’m thinking whenever I get more employees; I can go like three weeks, two weeks. Just go visiting and come back.“

But after ten years, Thota calls Monroe home and is thankful for the people who support him. So head to Taste of India, where Thota will find you some flavors that will feed your soul.

