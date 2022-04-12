Advertisement

Fake gun outbreak has police worried

(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the tragic death of an 8-year-old in Marion sparked because of a fake pellet gun, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the copycat weapons need to be controlled.

The pellet gun trend can be seen in Jonesboro as officers responded to a report of teens holding guns at Parker Park a couple of weeks ago, and Chief Elliott was thankful no one was hurt.

“Thankfully our officers talked to the kids and told them how unsafe these really are,” said Elliott. “Any other circumstances though that could have turned into a tragic situation very easily and very quickly.”

Elliott said kids are buying the guns and spray painting them black, making them appear as if they are real firearms.

“Kids don’t understand the consequence of flashing a gun, waving a gun, pointing a gun at somebody,” said Elliott. “Especially when it looks just as real as what we are carrying.”

Elliott stressed it’s extremely tough on officers who must make a life-altering decision in seconds.

“For law enforcement officers they are going to take about 1-2 seconds and they are going to respond,” said Elliott.

This is an issue that does not have a solution, Elliott said. It is all up to the parents to instill in their children that these are not toys and could change a life when presented in the right way.

“I would strongly suggest that if your kids have stuff like this explain to them the consequences that could happen,” said Elliott. “If not, it could lead to a fatal situation.”

