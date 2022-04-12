City of Monroe employees will see pay raises this month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “For some employees, it can mean a 37% pay raise in their pockets. For other employees that were at or above, Gallagher that means a 5%,” said Mayor Friday Ellis today at a press conference at city hall on April 12, 2022.

The City of Monroe authorized the raise in the March 3, 2022, city council meeting. Much of the funds to cover the raise will come from local income taxes, residents shouldn’t see any change. Changes in pay will start on April 12, 2022, and hit their April 29 paycheck. The last pay raise for employees was in 2015.

The city’s chief operating officer, Jimmie Bryant wants everyone to benefit from the increase. “How can we continue to grow the city and grow our employees, engage them and give the citizens of this community a better quality of life?” said Bryant.

The budget changes were in response to a 2018 study from Gallagher Consulting Group, LLC. The study compared wages against other cities similar to Monroe. The new pay scale has been adjusted to retain and attract qualified workers.

“We have made incremental increases in an effort to keep that information and those structures within market ranges,” said Stacey Rowell, the City of Monroe Director of Administration.

“We’re hoping that this is the first step of meaning to continually look for ways to improve their quality of life,” said Bryant.

Bryant says that the city wants to continue rate discussions in the future and hopes this isn’t the last one.

The mayor wants this to inspire employees to develop skills and create a career path with the city.

