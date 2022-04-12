MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana. Louisiana 811 representatives say there’s a checklist you have to go through before you start digging or demolishing in a yard. It’s all about safety.

“Here in Louisiana, there are thousands of miles of underground utilities, waterlines, phone lines, power lines gas lines buried just beneath the surface of the ground. Any excavator, whether it’s a commercial excavator building a street or residential, planting a garden. They run the risk of damaging one of the lines unless they first notify us, Louisiana 811. We’re the middle man between the excavator and the utility companies. We have over 1,000 members, water companies, phone companies. When we receive the notice from the excavator, we notify our member companies. They, in turn, come out to the location and they mark, with flags or vivid paint, those specific utility lines so the excavation can be safely done: no damage to the line, no injury to the excavator,” said Louisiana 811 spokesperson Jeff Morrison.

“Here in Louisiana, there are thousands of miles of underground utilities, waterlines, phone lines, power lines gas lines buried just beneath the surface of the ground. Any excavator, whether it’s a commercial excavator building a street or residential, planting a garden. They run the risk of damaging one of the lines unless they first notify us, Louisiana 811. We’re the middle man between the excavator and the utility companies. We have over 1,000 members, water companies, phone companies. When we receive the notice from the excavator, we notify our member companies. They, in turn, come out to the location and they mark, with flags or vivid paint, those specific utility lines so the excavation can be safely done: no damage to the line, no injury to the excavator,” said Louisiana 811 spokesperson Jeff Morrison.

“Here in Louisiana, there are thousands of miles of underground utilities, waterlines, phone lines, power lines gas lines buried just beneath the surface of the ground. Any excavator, whether it’s a commercial excavator building a street or residential, planting a garden. They run the risk of damaging one of the lines unless they first notify us, Louisiana 811. We’re the middle man between the excavator and the utility companies. We have over 1,000 members, water companies, phone companies. When we receive the notice from the excavator, we notify our member companies. They, in turn, come out to the location and they mark, with flags or vivid paint, those specific utility lines so the excavation can be safely done: no damage to the line, no injury to the excavator,” said Louisiana 811 spokesperson Jeff Morrison.

“Here in Louisiana, there are thousands of miles of underground utilities, waterlines, phone lines, power lines gas lines buried just beneath the surface of the ground. Any excavator, whether it’s a commercial excavator building a street or residential, planting a garden. They run the risk of damaging one of the lines unless they first notify us, Louisiana 811. We’re the middle man between the excavator and the utility companies. We have over 1,000 members, water companies, phone companies. When we receive the notice from the excavator, we notify our member companies. They, in turn, come out to the location and they mark, with flags or vivid paint, those specific utility lines so the excavation can be safely done: no damage to the line, no injury to the excavator,” said Louisiana 811 spokesperson Jeff Morrisoin.

Louisiana 811 allows you to simultaneously notify many underground utilities operators or facilities of your intent to dig or demolish. You can call 811, toll-free at 1-800-272-3020, or use internet ticketing service (Next Gen) to submit a locate request.

They record all notification calls and keep them on file for three years in case disputes arise.

“In Louisiana, it’s the law that no one excavate without notifying Louisiana 811,” Morrison said.

The Louisiana Damage Prevention Law became effective in 1988. This law requires excavators and demolishers to call a regional notification center at least two full business days before they begin their work. The law also requires owner/operators of underground utilities or facilities to mark locations or supply information that will enable excavators and demolishers to determine the approximate location of underground utilities and facilities. At the time the law passed, a non-profit notification program called DOTTIE (Dial One Time To Inform Everyone) had already been at work protecting vital underground facilities for more than a decade.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.