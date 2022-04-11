West Monroe downtown area seeing a boom in business

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s Antique Alley is seeing a boom in businesses coming to the area. A growing number of business owners have been interested and setting up their shops since 2018.

“So we actually grew during COVID. And I think like so many places; people realize that those few weeks when our doors were shut downtown, those are the places that matter,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, West Monroe’s Main Street Director.

The number of businesses that came to the area was unusual during the pandemic. “80 businesses total in the downtown historic district here in West Monroe, and about 30 of those have been established in the last three years,” said LaFrance-Wells.

In the last five years, $11 million has been invested in the downtown district to attract new business. “Nobody wanted to be down here; it wasn’t fun or sexy or didn’t have a good feel to it at all. So I guess you know, me coming in as an outsider, I was a certain ignorance,” said Russell Moore, owner of Rumo’s Barber Shop.

He was very specific in the characteristics of the area he wanted to move his business. There was one criterion that was imperative for him. “Where can I have foot traffic? And of all the places I looked, no place could answer that question better than Antique Alley,” said Moore.

Moore was renting, and then after five years decided to purchase a location downtown. He saw the potential in the area. “It didn’t have anything to do with the city; Monroe versus West Monroe. It didn’t have anything to do with that. It just had it. It felt good. There were people down here, and I saw honestly it was affordable.”

Though that was not the sole reason for the move. There are monetary reasons as well. “Were a national register historic district as well as the state cultural district,” said LaFrance-Wells. “People have the ability to have a 40% tax credit on historic renovations.”

In the past, people were not going downtown. Now, the atmosphere and tax incentives, it is helping create jobs and economic growth.

“People wanted to go elsewhere, to your shopping malls to your malls. But downtown is once again becoming the place where people celebrate those milestones.”

Plus, there is just something about a downtown.

