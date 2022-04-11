Jury reaches verdict for man accused of killing LSU basketball player

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the three-day trial of the man accused of killing an LSU men’s basketball player.

The jury has found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018 death of Wayde Sims. The trial began on Thursday, April 7.

Under Louisiana law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right) (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Provided Photo)

Sims, 20, of Baton Rouge, played forward on the LSU men’s basketball team from the fall of 2016 until his death in the fall of 2018. He played in a total of 32 games, starting 10 of them.

Sims, who graduated from LSU Lab School (U-High), was also named the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU from 1987 to 1991.

Police said Sims was killed on Harding Boulevard near Southern University during a fight involving multiple people.

