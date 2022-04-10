Vicksburg National Miltary Park searches for volunteers to help clean veterans’ tombstones

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg National Military Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help clean the veterans’ headstones later this month.

The park ranger says they still need another 200 people to help out. Most of the servicemen and women who are buried here lost their lives serving our country and nearly 13,000 of them are unknown soldiers. The Vicksburg National Park Ranger Taylor Hegler says it’s important to take care of their gravesites.

“The men who died, the men who are buried here, and those who buried them buried, buried them with the understanding that future generations will continue to care for the cemetery and take care of their headstones. And as Americans, we owe that to them,” said Taylor Hegler, Vicksburg National Park Ranger.

Hegler says, more than 18,000 veterans have been laid to rest here. That’s why it’s crucial for the park to have plenty of volunteers to help clean headstones just in time for Memorial Day.

“We’re going to be scrubbing them all down to bring them back to their brilliant white color right before Memorial Day. Volunteers are a huge part of our mission here with the National Park Service. Without them, there would be a lot of things undone”, said Hegler.

She says lunch and cleaning supplies will be given to everyone who volunteers and a family event. Kids are welcome and Hegler says some of the staff who help preserve the park will also attend the headstone cleaning event.

“We’re going to have so much fun. We have members of the National Center for Historic Preservation and Training team that’s part of the NPS there coming here. They are preservationists, so volunteers will get the opportunity to work alongside preservationists and park rangers”, said Hegler.

The last day to register to volunteer is Wednesday, April 13 and the event will kick off on April 23 at 8 a.m. Click here if you would like to register to volunteer.

