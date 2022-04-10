Advertisement

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe PD confirm multiple people shot at Shadow Hawk Apartments
School goes on lockdown after gun found in student’s backpack
Lamario Moore
Ruston man wanted by police after woman found shot in Grambling
Monroe PD: Victim succumbs to injuries in Dunn Drive shooting
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

Latest News

FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor arrested in federal corruption investigation
The NFL’s Washington Commanders is accused of engaging in unlawful financial conduct.
NFL’s Washington Commanders may have broken financial laws, House panel says
VIDEO: Man arrested after child escapes attempted kidnapping, police say
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981