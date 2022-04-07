Senator Jay Morris introduces bills to curb rising crime rate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Senator Jay Morris of Monroe is working on reducing crime in Louisiana.

Morris says it was an emotional conversation with the mother of a murder victim that compelled him to act.

“One lady came to me and said that her son had been murdered and the offender has been convicted of a crime, yet had been out on bail for two years,” Morris told KNOE in an interview from the State Capitol.

One bill (SB 142) would add five years to the sentence of a person convicted of a felony if they have a crime of violence on their record.

Morris cites a 2018 Department of Justice as justification.

“People convicted of a violent crime, if let out of jail early, between three and five years, are much more likely to commit another violent crime,” Morris said.

The study conducted by the Bureau of Justice found that people convicted of a violent crime who served less than 2.5 years in prison were 12% more likely to be arrested within ten years.

The same bill also requires judges to adhere to mandatory minimums when sentencing those convicted of violent crimes.

“They want to give a lot of discretion to judges, but if we see judges abusing that discretion from time to time and endangering the public, I think it’s our job to step in and try and change that,” Morris told KNOE.

Morris is also proposing legislation (SB263) that would allow the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute a case if a local district attorney refuses to.

“Certain offenders are being released without being charged because of a simple delay in the offices of the DA offices are a little overwhelmed.”

Morris added he understands longer prison sentences are costly but says it’s a small price to pay for safety.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.