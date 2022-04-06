Monroe PD: Man wanted for armed robbery and burglary, considered armed and dangerous

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and burglary.

Police say the charges are stemming from an incident that happened at Charles Johnson Park on April 1, 2022. Authorities have identified him as Josiah Williams, who’s 18-years-old. He weighs 160 pounds and stands at 5′10.

According to MPD’s PIO Michael Fendall, Williams is currently on bond for an aggravated assault by a drive-by shooting that happened on March 24, 2022.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous, says Monroe police.

