Advertisement

Monroe PD: Man wanted for armed robbery and burglary, considered armed and dangerous

Josiah Williams - DOB: 8/2/2003
Josiah Williams - DOB: 8/2/2003(Monroe Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and burglary.

Police say the charges are stemming from an incident that happened at Charles Johnson Park on April 1, 2022. Authorities have identified him as Josiah Williams, who’s 18-years-old. He weighs 160 pounds and stands at 5′10.

According to MPD’s PIO Michael Fendall, Williams is currently on bond for an aggravated assault by a drive-by shooting that happened on March 24, 2022.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous, says Monroe police.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Jennifer Wise, 35
NELA mom accused of sending child to daycare with meth & Xanax
Police lights.
Car lot employee stops morning car theft on Louisville Ave., report says
Monroe PD Wives
Monroe PD wives fear for husbands’ safety, DA responds to criticism
Fatal Crash
21-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish fatal crash, says state police

Latest News

Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula ready for its 50th Strawberry Festival after 2-year absence
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick’s pitcher Garrett Taylor wins this weeks Aaron’s ace for...
- clipped version
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Louisiana Tech drops game to ULL despite early lead.
Louisiana Tech drops game to ULL despite early lead
Louisiana Tech drops game to ULL despite early lead.
Louisiana Tech drops game to ULL despite early lead