Monroe PD wives fear for husbands’ safety, DA responds to criticism

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An uptick in gang violence and shootings in Monroe has some women concerned. Their husbands work for the Monroe Police Department and they said they’re sick and tired of crime in the city.

“We have two small children and they have no idea when their dad goes out every night, they just say ‘daddy give me hugs and kisses,’ and they have no idea what their daddy is going to do,” said Tara Daniel.

Daniel said that as a wife of a Monroe police officer, the recent gang violence frightens her.

“We want to know that bad guys are being caught and that the right things are happening,” said Daniel.

Daniel said police are arresting criminals nightly but then deal with the same criminals over and over again.

“My husband realized that a few nights ago he got out with the same guy that he had just arrested a few nights prior,” said Daniel. “How can you not be confused when you feel like you’re doing the right thing and then a few days later you’re back at square one again.”

Another wife of an MPD officer, Kelsey Hudson, said more needs to be done because the police can only do so much.

“Every time they walk out that door, they are putting their lives on the line to get criminals and crime off the street. Now what the DA does when they go in court; like I said, they get a slap on the wrist, and then they’re let out and do it again the next day,” said Hudson.

District Attorney Steve Tew said repeat offenders are an issue in Monroe and across the nation.

“The duty judge will typically, not always, but typically, when a violent offender is a threat to public safety, will hold them without bond. But then that case is assigned to a specific division of the criminal court and defense lawyers routinely file motions to reduce bond and sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Tew.

Tew said they’re aware of who is a threat to the public and who’s not and he said they prosecute cases vigorously of those who are a danger to the community.

“When an offender proves because of his history that he’s not going to obey the law, he’s violent, you know, commit violent crimes, yeah we target those people. We prosecute them to the fullest extent that we possibly can,” said Tew.

Tew also said that because of COVID, there is a backlog of cases awaiting a trial that they are working on as we speak.

