Suspect accused of breaking into Ouachita home, shooting at man next to baby

Bobby Ray Bass Jr., 23
Bobby Ray Bass Jr., 23(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Ouachita Parish home and firing shots at someone laying in bed with a baby.

According to court records, it happened on March 29, 2022, in the 300 block of Selman Drive.

Bobby Ray Bass, Jr., 23, is accused of forcing his way inside and battering his former girlfriend. Bass is then accused of pulling out a gun and shooting at a male victim who was laying in bed next to a 6-month-old child.

The former girlfriend told deputies that she was between the suspect and the other victims at the time of the shooting.

There were no reports of anyone shot, but the suspect is accused of hitting the male victim in the head with his gun.

Bass was arrested on April 4 and booked on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

