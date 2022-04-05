Advertisement

‘Off the Wall’ fundraiser back in person after the pandemic

'Off the Wall' is back after two years online due to COVID-19. It's one of the Masur Museum's biggest fundraiser, helping bring local art to you.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Masur Museum in Monroe is having its 13th Annual ‘Off the Wall’ fundraiser after being online for two years due to the pandemic.

It’s been a wild ride for the museum, dealing with restrictions from COVID-19 and some storm damage over the past few years.

They’ll be in person again Friday, April 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’ll have live music and an auction, plus all their exhibits open. Proceeds help fund the museum’s exhibits and educational programs.

Tickets are $50 and it includes food, beer, and wine. You can visit their website for more information.

