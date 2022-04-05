Advertisement

NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation

New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple arrested in connection with what Sheriff Stuart Wright called a “very disturbing” sex abuse case from November 2021.

Back in 2021, Kenny James Len Choate, 37, of Readhimer, was arrested for molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature, possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), possession of firearms by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.

Kenny Choate
Kenny Choate(NPSO)

NPSO said that new information involving a second victim and forensic evidence led to additional charges for Choate and his wife, Crystal Choate.

Kenny Choate, who has been in the Natchitoches Parish Center since his arrest in 2021, was arrested on April 4, 2022, on the new charges of first degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature, sexual abuse of an animal and pornography involving juveniles.

On April 1, 2022, Crystal Choate, 36, was arrested at her home on the charges of pornography involving juveniles and accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile.

Crystal Choate
Crystal Choate(NPSO)

Crystal Choate’s bond has been set at $250,000 by a 10th Judicial District Judge.

Although both suspects have been arrested, the investigation is ongoing. NPSO asks that if you have information about this case or are a victim, to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.

